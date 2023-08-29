Independent Online
Tuesday, August 29, 2023

15-year-old Limpopo girl arrested with two unlicensed firearms

A Limpopo teenager is expected in court over possession of unlicensed guns. File picture: WikimediaImages/Pixabay

Published 1h ago

A 15-year-old Polokwane female is expected to appear in court after she was allegedly found in possession of two unlicensed firearms.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said, according to information available at this stage, police received a complaint about a teenager who was in possession of the firearms outside the Thohoyandou Police Station on August 27 at around 11am.

"Police acted swiftly and immediately located the suspect at the premises and approached her.

"The suspect was searched, and police found two unlicensed firearms in her possession.

"She was asked about their origin but allegedly failed to provide police with a satisfactory response."

Ledwaba said the teenager was arrested on the spot and charged for being in possession of unlicensed firearms.

"Preliminary investigations indicated that the unlicensed firearms belonged to her boyfriend."

The boyfriend allegedly faces charges of attempted murder and house robbery committed earlier this month.

"The suspect is expected to appear before the specialised Children's Court based at the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court soon, facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearms."

He said police investigations are continuing.

IOL News

