15-year-old serial rapist from the North West sentenced to 15 years in prison for brutalising minors

A 15-year-old serial rapist’s spree of violence has been halted, for now, as he will spend the next 15 years in prison for brutally raping other children. The sentence was handed down by the Tlhabane Magistrates’ Court in the North West for four cases of rape recorded within the past three years.

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said testimony heard in court suggested that the first event was reported on Monday, September 5, 2022. “A 12-year-old girl was walking home after school. She was approached by the convict, who was her classmate,” Myburgh said. “He grabbed her water bottle and ran away. The victim chased after him into a secluded area, where she was overpowered and he raped her.” The second instance, reported on Friday, June 16, 2023, included an 11-year-old girl riding her bicycle in the street when the rapist offered to repair the damage on it.

After mending the bicycle, he cycled it into the neighbouring bushes, and the girl followed him. He then attempted to rape the girl, but, fortunately a passer-by forced him to stop and he ended up fleeing the scene at the risk of getting caught. A third incidence was recorded on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, when an 11-year-old boy was riding his bicycle home. The convict forcefully snatched his bicycle and drove away. The victim pursued him and pleaded with him to return his bicycle. He then drove into the surrounding bushes, where he overpowered and raped the youngster.