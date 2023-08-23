15 years behind bars for a man who raped 20-year-old woman coming from Limpopo tavern

A Limpopo man who dragged a woman to a local river when she was on her way home from a local tavern and raped her at Mahwelereng, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Mokopane Regional Court sentenced and convicted Matsobane Kgosana, 38, for the rape of the 20-year-old woman at Mahwelereng.

The court heard that, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, the victim was coming from a local tavern in the early hours of the morning and requested a lift to the Mahwelereng complex, which is next to her residence. At the back of the motor vehicle, were three men, one of whom she knew. "Along the way, the victim and two unknown males got off; afterwards, one of the unknown males grabbed her and took her to the nearby river, where she was raped," police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. "She then reported the incident to the police, and a rape case was opened.

"The case was transferred to Mahwelereng Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) for further investigation," Ledwaba said. Ledwaba further added that Detective Sergeant Lesetja Langa of Mahwelereng FCS was assigned to investigate the case. During the investigation, the police managed to trace the accused with the help of the man in the vehicle who was known to the victim.

"The victim was able to positively identify the accused, and he was arrested on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, and charged with rape. "He abandoned his bail application because he was on parole for another rape case. "He was convicted and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment on a charge of rape by the Mokopane Regional Court," Ledwaba said.