15 years for North West man who hid explosives in cooler box

A North West man is expected to spend the next 15 years behind bars after he was found guilty of unlawful possession of explosives, the kind used in cash heists and illegal mining. Ephraim Thabo Nthite was convicted in the Thabazimni Regional Court after pleading guilty to charges levelled against him in September last year.

The National Prosecuting Authority said Nthite, from Bylkop Mogwase, was stopped and searched after police, patrolling in Northam, spotted him carrying a cooler box. "They proceeded to search him and found 16 explosives,"; the NPA's Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said. During the proceedings,State Prosecutor Advocate Norman Makhubele called on explosives expert, Captain Mangena Mahlane. Captain Mahlane told the court that criminals use the same explosives to bomb cash-in-transit vehicles, ATMs, and safes in businesses.

"He said the same explosives are also used by illegal miners," the NPA said. In aggravation of sentence, Makhubele spoke about the prevalence of crime in the country, where explosives are used. "He further said that there are no substantial or compelling circumstances for the court to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence. The court agreed with the prosecution and sentenced the accused to 15 years imprisonment," Malabi-Dzhangi said.