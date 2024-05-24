15 years imprisonment for men who cut the cables at Kendal power station, which cost R1 million over four days to keep lights on

Two men who entered the Kendal power station in Mpumalanga in December 2022 and cut the cables have been jailed for an effective 15 years. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed the sentence handed down to Joseph Mahlangu, 44, and Thandazile Mkuyane, 42, in the eMalahleni Regional Court.

NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the duo were found guilty of charges of damages to essential infrastructure and attempted theft. Explaining the merits of the case, Nyuswa said during the evening of December 30, 2022, the accused entered Kendal power station and cut the cables between the transformer and the fly ash bunker. “They were caught while trying to exit the premises and the police were alerted.”

She said the accused maintained their innocence throughout the trial. However, in court, State Prosecutor Francois Brandt led evidence of eyewitnesses, including testimony of the security guards who apprehended the accused. “They testified that they saw the fence cut and later caught the accused in possession of cables.

“The engineer also testified and explained the impact the damage and the theft had on the infrastructure. “He added that due to the damage inflicted and the theft, they had to use gas turbines for four days to prevent load shedding at a cost of R960,000.00.” During aggravation of sentencing, the State further argued that the offence was serious and prevalent, thus negatively affecting the ailing economy.