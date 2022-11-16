15 years in jail for Joburg man arrested for stealing R50 000 train components

Pretoria - The Johannesburg magistrate’s court has sentenced 26-year-old Athenkosi Mlonyeni to 15 years in jail, after he was found in possession of several train parts. Lieutenant Colonel Xoli Mbele, a spokesperson for the police in central Johannesburg said Mlonyeni was found with the components of a train, including valves valued at R50 000.

“Athenkosi Mlonyeni, a 26-year-old male was found guilty for possession of railway stolen property and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in the Johannesburg magistrate court on the 11th of November 2022. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm,” Mbele said in a statement. “The accused was apprehended at Braamfontein train station, corner Carr and Central Road on the 15th of May 2022 at 1pm. Prasa security guards were patrolling the train yard when they saw the accused roaming around. “They stopped and searched him, and recovered train door valves with coils and six door-reducing valves worth about R50 000.”

Mbele added that Mlonyeni’s conviction was the result of a comprehensive investigation led by Detective Sergeant Nyabela Collins Molepo of Johannesburg Central. “We hope this sentence will scare away would-be offenders from damaging trains,” said Mbele. Last week, two men were arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s (JMPD) undercover reaction unit and charged with possession and tampering with essential municipal infrastructure after they were found with traffic lights in Selby.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the two were arrested after a report was received about men tampering with traffic lights. “On Friday evening 11 November 2022, officers received a complaint from the JMPD Tactical Command Centre of two suspects driving in a white Toyota Hi-Ace minibus taxi who were busy tampering with traffic lights at the corner of Booysens Road and John Street in Selby,” Fihla said. “Upon their arrival at the scene, officers found the said suspects and vehicle. They introduced themselves as police and the reason for being there.”

Fihla said the suspects and their vehicle were searched, and officers found two traffic lights placed at the back of the minibus taxi. “The suspects were immediately arrested and detained at Johannesburg Central SAPS where a case docket was opened for further investigation,” he said. IOL