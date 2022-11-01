15 years jail term for man who robbed China Cash and Carry in Joburg

Pretoria - The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court has found Khethukuthula Myeni, of Nancefield Hostel, guilty of robbery with aggravating circumstances and sentenced him to 15 years’ imprisonment. Johannesburg Central SAPS spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said Myeni was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

“The accused (Myeni) and his accomplice robbed China Cash & Carry at Crown Mines on the 30th of November 2020 at 2pm. They entered the shop, pretending to be customers. They pushed a manager into his office and pointed firearms at him,” said Mbele. “They took an undisclosed amount of money and put it in a schoolbag. One of the employees screamed for help, and they ran out.” Security guards at the scene shot one of the fleeing robbers, and paramedics certified him dead at the scene.

Two firearms and money were recovered. “The accused was in custody until he was convicted. The conviction is a result of a quality investigation done by Warrant Officer Elliot Msibi, of the Johannesburg central detectives,” said Mbele. “We hope this sentence will scare away would-be offenders from committing the same crime.”

In August, police in Johannesburg arrested a 23-year-old man for business robbery and attempted murder at a BP garage at the corner of Mooi and Heidelberg streets. “The suspect was captured by CCTV cameras at the garage on the 31st of August 2022 at 12.30am. He forcefully opened the locked sliding door and took sweets, worth about R1 000, from the shelves,” Mbele had said at the time. A cashier noticed the intruder and screamed for help.

“Two petrol attendants came to her rescue. The suspect stabbed both of them with a knife before he fled the scene. The victims were taken to hospital by an ambulance where they were treated and discharged. “The suspect was on the run until he came back to the BP garage. The employees recognised him and screamed for help. Community members came to their rescue and severely assaulted him.” Mbele said two knives were found on the suspect. He was admitted to hospital, under police guard.

Station commander at Johannesburg Central police station Brigadier Ivan Perumal condemned the assault meted against the robbery suspect. He urged the community to refrain from taking the law into their own hands. IOL