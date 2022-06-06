158 undocumented immigrants arrested at roadblock in the Free State

Rustenburg – A group of 158 undocumented immigrants were arrested at a road block in southern Free State after allegedly firing gunshot at the police and soldiers at the control point. The South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) manned a roadblock on Sunday at the R702/ R26 crossing, which is an unguarded part of South Africa’s border with Lesotho in Wepener area.

“At about 12.45am the convoy of 13 Toyota Quantum, (minibus taxis), a Grey Toyota Regius, Red Volkswagen Golf and Grey BMW 523i approached the roadblock and the first Toyota Quantum failed to stop as indicated by the official on the roadblock,” Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said. “Shots were fired from the minibus and the officials on the roadblock returned fire. One male was slightly injured during the cross-fire and rushed to the hospital in Bloemfontein. “Eventually all vehicles were stopped and searched. One-hundred-and-fifty-eight passengers were found to be travelling into the Republic of South Africa without proper documents allowing them to be in the country. Two firearm with a magazine loaded with rounds were found hidden inside the BMW sedan,” Makhele said.

Five men aged between 24 and 39 travelling in the BMW were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. “The BMW registration number plates and license disc were also not corresponding. The total number 158 passengers were arrested as illegal immigrants.” He said the five men arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as possession of presumably stolen property, were expected to appear in Wepener Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Free State provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, praised the joint efforts of the SAPS and South African National Defence Force, for the arrest. “As law enforcement agencies we will never allow a situation where people want to do as they like and not obey our laws,” she said. IOL