As the country commemorates 16 Days Activism of no Violence Against Women and Children, justice has been served on a serial rapist and killer who was jailed for a lengthy time. Siyabonga Fana Dlamini, 30, was sentenced and convicted in the eMalahleni Regional Court this week.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Dlamini was found guilty on six counts of rape, one count of murder and five counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances. Provincial NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said Dlamini and his co-accused Gcina Gama terrorised the community of eMalahleni in 2019. “Between May and October both accused would terrorise young and old women walking along the N4 and N12 off-ramp at the Highveld Mall in eMalahleni.

“They would threaten their victims with a firearm or gun, drag them to the nearby bush, rape them and rob them of their belongings like cellphones, cash, and jewellery.” Gama pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced accordingly. Citing another incident, Nyuswa said a group of women were in the company of a man when they came across Dlamini and Gama.

“They chased the gentleman and stabbed him to death. They then gang-raped the ladies and fled the scene.” The NPA said Dlamini was linked to the crime through DNA. During court proceedings, State Prosecutor Ellen Mafata led the testimonies of five victims, who according to the NPA, have been left traumatised.

“Some victims detailed that since their ordeal happened, they lost self-esteem, have anger issues and sleepless nights. “One of them indicated that she felt humiliated and even resigned from her work due to the stigma of being raped.” Following the sentencing, the NPA said it remained committed to ensuring that perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide are sentenced appropriately.