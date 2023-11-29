16 Days of Activism: Man, accused of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend to death, appears in court

A 27-year-old man, accused of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend to death, appeared in the Hartswater District Court, the National Prosecuting Authority said on Wednesday. Sobressa Bosman is in jail awaiting bail after the fatal stabbing in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He was charged with the murder of his 29-year-old girlfriend Faith Davids, who was pregnant. “It is alleged that on November 25, at around 3.30am, the deceased was with a cousin at their home allegedly from a local tavern,” NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said. “The accused shortly joined them, and an argument ensued. The parties started to fight, and the accused allegedly stabbed his girlfriend several times. The victim was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead.”

Senokoatsane said the matter was reported to the police and the accused was arrested. The matter was adjourned to December 4. “The accused is expected to apply for bail.”

The NPA said it will oppose the bail application. The country is currently observing the 16 days activism campaign of no violence against women and children. The latest crime statistics revealed that over 800 women were killed in a three-month period.