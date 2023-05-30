Durban - A total of 17 people have been charged with public violence following protests on the N3 highway on Sunday. KZN police said the group were arrested for public violence at Van Reenen will make their first court appearance in the Ladysmith Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspects comprised of five women and 12 men. “The suspects were among the community members who blockaded the N3 highway on both bounds at the Van Reenen’s Pass on Sunday morning. “Police had arrested a man suspected of committing a murder in the area earlier on the day.

“Angry community members stormed to the local police station and demanded that the suspect should be handed to them, possibly for the reasons of mob justice. “After the crowd was dispersed form the police station, they blockaded the N3 freeway with burning tyres, stones and other rubble, causing a traffic jam before police successfully cleared the road later on,” he said. The suspects are aged between 20 and 47.

The N3 Toll Concession warned motorists on Sunday to delay travel to Van Reenen’s Pass due to an ongoing community protest at the top. In alerts on social media, the N3 Toll Concession said traffic was piling up in both directions. “The N3 toll route is currently closed to traffic at the top of Van Reenen’s Pass, in the vicinity of the town due to an on-going community protest,” said the concession. It said law enforcement services have been deployed, but that road users were advised to delay travel to the area.