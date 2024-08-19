17-year-old armed robbery suspect arrested, gun seized

A 17-year-old male was arrested on Sunday, August 18, in Philippi East after allegedly being caught in the act of an armed robbery. The arrest was made by the South African Police Service (SAPS) Provincial Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Team during routine patrols in the area.

According to SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, the incident occurred at 2.50pm when officers in an unmarked patrol vehicle noticed four young men robbing a man of his cellphone and cash. "Our officers responded immediately, giving chase as the suspects fled on foot in different directions," said Pojie. The quick response from the officers led to the arrest of the 17-year-old suspect in Lundena Street after he attempted to dispose of a firearm by throwing it into a nearby yard. The firearm was promptly recovered by the officers.

The suspect is now facing serious charges, including armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court in the coming days. "This arrest underscores the importance of our presence in hotspot areas and our commitment to combating crime in our communities. "We remain vigilant and dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens," Pojie said.