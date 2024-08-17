17-year-old boy arrested for the murder of Hoërskool Overberg pupil Deveney Nel

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of 16-year-old Deveney Nel who was a pupil at Hoërskool Overberg in Caledon. Nel’s body was found dumped behind the locked doors of the school’s storeroom on Wednesday.

She was stabbed to death. She was reported missing after failing to return home from school. The 17-year-old suspect was arrested by detectives on Friday evening and charged with murder. He is expected to appear in the Caledon Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Since the discovery of her body, serious violent crimes detectives have been hard at work pursuing several leads. Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Thembisile Patekile has applauded the Serious Violent Crimes team on the breakthrough as the fight against crimes targeting women, children and other vulnerable groups intensifies. “We will spare no resources in getting to the perpetrators of crime. Gender-based violence and femicide is a priority for the South African Police Service. Hence we welcome this arrest” said Patekile.

It’s believed that the Grade 10 learner was not murdered in the storeroom but that she was dragged on the ground from the toilet. A source said Nel’s ribbon and her phone were found on the back of a bakkie of a man who works close to the school. The school was closed on Thursday to allow police investigations to take place, and to provide counselling to learners and the broader community

Education MEC David Maynier conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the learner’s family, friends, and the school community. “No words could provide comfort right now, but our thoughts are with them at this time. “The school community is understandably traumatised and distressed.” Maynier asked the media and public to respect the privacy of the family, fellow learners and staff. “Allow them the space to grieve this unimaginable loss.”