17-year-old boy arrested in Limpopo after brutal murder of 85-year-old neighbour

Pretoria – Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest of a 17-year-old “child”, a day after he allegedly killed an elderly woman, 85, at Kuranta village under the Mokwakwaila policing area in Bolobedu. The slain woman’s body was found with “gruesome stab wounds” in her house on Tuesday at about 6am.

“The child was brought to the police station by a family member who suspected that something was amiss about him following the murder of their neighbour,” Mojapelo said. Police have commended the family who did not harbour the alleged murderer, but brought him to the police station. “We appreciate the conduct of the family member who brought the child to the police station as this will send a clear message that perpetrators of crime have to be subjected to the rule of law regardless of relationships and that offenders within our own families have to be reported to the police,” Hadebe said.

Police said the alleged murderer “will be dealt with in accordance with the Child Justice Act”. On Tuesday, Hadebe ordered a manhunt for people who had brutally murdered the elderly woman. “I strongly condemn this horrendous incident in which the most vulnerable member of our society has become the latest target of the heartless criminals.

“The district commissioner, Major General Willie Mashava has been directed to lead the team that has already started hunting down the killer(s). I call on community members to assist the police by providing valuable information that can lead to the arrest of these/this criminal(s),” Hadebe said. Police said it appeared the assailant used a sharp object to kill the elderly victim. Emergency services were called to the house and the elderly woman was certified dead at the scene.

Police have identified the woman as 85-year-old Maidi Puledi Malefofane. IOL