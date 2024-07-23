17-year-old Gauteng girl arrested after video of her ‘firing shots’ at a cemetery goes viral

A 17-year-old girl was arrested over the weekend for allegedly discharging a firearm at a cemetery in Gauteng. Police said she was arrested by the Gauteng Anti-Gang Unit and was thereafter taken to Walter Sisulu Juvenile centre.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said police are still looking for the firearm. “The girl was arrested following a video which went viral on social media where she was seen firing shots at a cemetery. “She was traced and was arrested at home,” said Kweza, adding that police are looking for other people related to the same incident.

Meanwhile Kweza said this arrest was part of a greater crackdown, where police seized 63 firearms and more than 1,400 rounds of ammunition last week. “These firearms were recovered in the five districts during various operations and stop and searches.” Kweza said in one of the incidents, firearms were recovered and two suspects arrests in Westbury.

The suspects are due in court soon. “In another incident in Rosettenville, police arrested five suspects and recovered two firearms and a stolen vehicle following an attempted hijacking in Rosettenville.” Gauteng police commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni praised police for their crime-fighting efforts and assured community members that they can rest assured that SAPS in Gauteng will continue to strive towards creating a safe and secure environment for all its citizens.