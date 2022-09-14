17-year-old KZN boy details how he killed a teacher with a spear and planned to dump her body

Durban - A 17-year-old teenage boy told the Pietermaritzburg High Court how he and a friend killed a teacher and planned to dispose of her body. The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, pleaded guilty to the murder of Lungisile Tammara Nzama in the Pietermaritzburg High Court this week before Judge Bezuidenhout AJ.

The murder incident took place near the Nhlangakazi area in the district of Ndwedwe on October 15, 2021. Nzama was employed as a teacher and lived alone. In his guilty plea handed to the court by Legal Aid attorney Amanda Hulley, the boy said that on the day of the murder he had been drinking alcohol and smoking drugs with his co-accused.

He said it was his co-accused who suggested they steal Nzama’s car, to which he agreed. The teenager said he then armed himself with a spear and his co-accused an axe and they proceeded to the victim’s home on foot. He told the court that they entered the home through an open window and began searching for the car keys.

The accused said when they went to the bedroom the deceased had been asleep and she began to wake up. “I approached her, I stabbed her on her chest.” He said his co-accused struck her on her head with the axe which he had in his possession.

“He then took a belt from her gown and strangled her to death. “We found the keys and wrapped the deceased’s body in a blanket and loaded into the boot of her car. “We took some time to clean the blood in the house.”

He said his co-accused stole a Samsung cellphone and an Acer laptop. The teenager said his co-accused was on the phone trying to organise someone who would buy the vehicle. “He informed me that he found a buyer in Pietermaritzburg. We then decided to drive to Pietermaritzburg and en route we would dispose of the body.”

He said they began experiencing car troubles. “We pushed the car to the side of the road and I decided to go to my friend’s house. “I later heard that the police were looking for us and decided to flee. I was arrested later that night.”

The teenager said he immediately confessed to the murder and co-operated with the police. In mitigation of sentencing the accused said that although he had been consuming alcohol and drugs, “I at all times knew and understood that my actions were unlawful and intentional.” In addition to murder charges the accused also pleaded guilty to housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances.