17-year-old KZN teenager arrested for allegedly stabbing another pupil to death

A 17-year-old teenage boy is under police guard in hospital after he allegedly stabbed another teenage boy to death. The murder incident took place on Tuesday in Umbalane Road in the Ntuzuma area.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that the 18-year-old deceased and his friend, 17, were allegedly stabbed by a 17-year-old. She said all three were rushed to a local clinic where the 18-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries. “The suspect and another victim received medical attention.”

It is alleged the victim sustained a single stab wound to the neck. Gwala said the suspect will remain under police guard in hospital until he appears before court. It is unclear at this stage what led to the stabbing.

In a similar incident, in February last year, a pupil was stabbed to death at a school in Trenance Park in Verulam. Police said a group of learners were fighting at the school. “During the fight, a 17-year-old male was stabbed on the left side of the chest. He was taken to a local clinic where he was declared dead upon arrival. A case of murder is being investigated by Verulam SAPS,” provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said at the time.