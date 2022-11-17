Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, November 17, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

17 years behind bars for man who killed his partner with a bicycle chain and spade

Published 43m ago

Share

Durban – A Northern Cape man who killed his life partner in April this year has been jailed for 17 years.

Harris Samson was convicted and sentenced in the Northern Cape High Court in Kimberley, for the murder of his life partner Natasha Goeiman.

Story continues below Advertisement

Goeiman, 27, was killed on April 6 at about 9pm in Strydenburg.

“The accused horrifically assaulted the victim to death with a bicycle chain and a spade,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Sergio Kock.

Goeiman died on the scene.

More on this

Samson, 28, fled the scene according to police but was arrested three days later.

He remained in police custody until his sentencing this week.

The district commissioner for Pixley Ka Seme, Major-General Nomana Adonis commended police warrant officers Francisco Naude and Constable Ingrid Lephoi for their meticulous investigation of the case.

Story continues below Advertisement

“This sentencing will relay a stern message that no impunity will be granted to perpetrators of gender-based violence as this remains one of the priorities of the South African Police Service,” said Major-General Adonis.

In a separate incident, a 24-year-old man was arrested for the murder of a 11-year-old girl in the Northern Cape in March.

The incident took place in Galeshewe near Kimberley, Northern Cape

Story continues below Advertisement

The body of Relebogile Segami who was reported missing, was found dumped in the veld behind the Northern Cape Provincial Legislature building, police said.

IOL

Related Topics:

NPASAPSCrime and courtsMurder Gender-based Violence

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj