19-year-old drowns attempting to cross overflowing Vals River near Lindley in Free State

A 19-year-old boy has drowned while attempting to cross the overflowing Vals River near Lindley, Free State on the evening of January 7. The Welkom Search and Rescue Diving Unit recovered the victim's body at 10am on January 8, following an intensive overnight search operation.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the incident occurred on January 7, around 6pm when three boys from Ntha, near Lindley, were returning from the local municipality camp. “The 19-year-old boy was swept off by the strong current of the overflowing river while trying to cross,” said Mophiring. One of the boy’s friends rushed to summon help, and police were alerted. Police divers successfully retrieved the body, which was positively identified by the young man's father.

Police have urged parents to remain vigilant during the ongoing heavy rains. “They should avoid attempting to swim across overflowing rivers and muddy stationary waters at quarries,” said Mophiring. An inquest has been opened as investigations continue.