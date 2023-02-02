20 armed suspects storm Durban hostel killing four people

Durban – KwaZulu Natal police are investigating four counts of murder after a shooting incident at the KwaMashu men’s hostel on Wednesday afternoon. According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda it was reported that at least 20 armed suspects stormed into the hostel and opened fire on the victims.

“Three people were allegedly shot and killed while the fourth victim succumbed to gunshot injuries at a local clinic.” He said five more people were rushed to a clinic with gunshot wounds. “Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.”

The deceased range between 29 and 32 years old. It is alleged the victims had been playing a game of snooker when they came under attack. According to an incident report, the shooting could be linked to rival gangs in the area, however this could not be confirmed.

Last week, an e-hailing driver was killed in the Avoca Duffs Road, Avoca. Brandon Pillay, 44, from Palmview, had been transporting a passenger from Cornubia Mall just after 2.30pm when tragedy struck. It is alleged Pillay, who had been travelling in a blue Renault, was approached by two armed suspects after he had stopped his vehicle.

