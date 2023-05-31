20-year prison sentence for man who raped woman twice after offering her a lift from Free State tavern

Cape Town – A man who raped a woman twice after he offered her a lift from a tavern in Zamdela, where the two allegedly met for the first time, has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. The Free State High Court on Tuesday sentenced 42-year-old Taole Moses Qamakoane to 20 years direct imprisonment for the rape of a 23-year-old woman.

On Saturday, September 26, 2020, the victim visited a tavern in Zamdela where she evidently met the culprit for the first time. He offered her a lift home which she accepted. While on the way, the assailant drove to Sasolburg town instead of the victim's destination. "He then stopped the vehicle next to Sasolburg Correctional Services. He then jumped to the passenger side, where the victim was sitting and raped her,“ police spokesperson Sergeant Josephine Rani said.

Rani said that after raping her, he drove to a different location and raped her for a second time. Rani added that after the second incident, the attacker drove her to Zamdela, where she confided in a friend, who accompanied her to open a case. "The case was transferred to Zamdela Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.