20 years imprisonment for man who bit elderly woman before fatally strangling her

A Northern Cape man who attacked a vulnerable pensioner in her home in October and then brutally killed her has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars. The Northern Cape High Court, sitting in Colesberg, convicted Benjamin Klaaste, 39, for the murder of 82-year-old Sophie Miles.

Provincial National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said during the evening of October 15, 2022, Klaaste broke into Miles’ home. She had been living alone. "It is alleged that upon breaking into the house of the victim, the accused strangled the victim to death," said Senokoatsane.

The following day, Miles' neighbour noticed that her front door had been open. However, they did not investigate. Two days later, the door was still open and only then did members of the community decide to enter the house to see what what going on. "Upon entering the house, witnesses found the almost fully naked body of the deceased on the floor in one of the rooms of the house," Senokoatsane said.

Through detailed forensic investigations by the SA Police Service (SAPS), the accused was identified as a person of interest and was swiftly arrested. "The forensic reports indicated that the victim died as a result of strangulation and with bite marks on her body," Senokoatsane said. During aggravation of sentencing, senior State advocate Anel Stellenberg said the accused targeted an elderly person, knowing very well that she was living alone and wouldn’t be able to defend herself.

Klaaste was sentenced to 20 years for murder and eight years for housebreaking. The sentences are expected to run concurrently. He was declared unfit to possess a firearm.