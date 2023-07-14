20 years in jail for man who raped a mentally challenged woman

A man in the Northern Cape has been sentenced to an effective 20 years in prison for luring and raping a mentally challenged woman. Benjamin Geswindt, 42, was convicted and sentenced in the Calvinia Magistrate's Court for the rape that occurred in June of the previous year.

The victim, a 22-year-old mentally challenged woman, was walking alone in Calvinia West when Geswindt lured her to an open field near Hantam High School and raped her. A witness alerted the victim's father, who reported the incident and led to Geswindt's immediate arrest. The court sentenced Geswindt to 28 years in prison, with 8 years suspended on the condition that he does not commit a similar offense. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The Northern Cape SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, emphasized that these sentences send a strong message that violence against vulnerable members of society, especially women and children, will not be tolerated. In a separate incident, a man was arrested for allegedly raping a 7-year-old deaf boy in the Free State. The boy was playing outside his house when he was called by the accused to his house. The accused allegedly poked the boy's ear with a stick, causing it to bleed, and then raped him.

The victim's mother noticed the bleeding and rushed him to the hospital, where he explained through sign language what had happened. The 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crime. These cases highlight the importance of holding perpetrators accountable for their actions and seeking justice for victims of sexual assault, particularly those who are vulnerable and marginalized.