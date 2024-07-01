22-year-old arrested in Limpopo toddler murder case

In a heartrending incident, a one-year-old toddler was tragically killed in Zuma View, Bela Bela, Limpopo on Sunday, June 30, around 1pm.

The provincial commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has condemned the brutal act and confirmed the arrest of a 22-year-old male suspect involved in the incident.

According to police reports, the toddler's mother was reportedly outside their home when the suspect, a relative, entered the room where the child was sleeping.

He then strangled the toddler to death. The toddler’s grandfather heard the commotion and went to investigate. He pushed the suspect away and called emergency services for assistance.