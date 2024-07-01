22-year-old arrested in Limpopo toddler murder case

By Wendy Dondolo
In a heartrending incident, a one-year-old toddler was tragically killed in Zuma View, Bela Bela, Limpopo on Sunday, June 30, around 1pm.
The provincial commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has condemned the brutal act and confirmed the arrest of a 22-year-old male suspect involved in the incident.
According to police reports, the toddler's mother was reportedly outside their home when the suspect, a relative, entered the room where the child was sleeping.
He then strangled the toddler to death. The toddler’s grandfather heard the commotion and went to investigate. He pushed the suspect away and called emergency services for assistance.
“The depth of this tragedy is profound, and it has shaken our community to its core. The loss of such a young life in such a heinous manner is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities in our society,” Lieutenant General Hadebe said.
She urged parents and guardians to be vigilant. “We must ensure that our children are always protected.”
The suspect was detained shortly after the incident and is scheduled to appear before the Bela Bela Magistrate’s Court on murder charges. The case has drawn significant attention, prompting a thorough investigation by local authorities to determine the full scope of this tragic event.
Police investigations are ongoing, and further details will be disclosed as they become available.
IOL