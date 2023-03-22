23 taxi drivers arrested after attacking police, demanding release of a man held for murder

Pretoria – At least 23 taxi operators have been arrested after they allegedly stormed into the Witbank police station, attacked police officers, while demanding the release of a man who had been held on allegations of murder and attempted murder. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the drama started last Wednesday when a group of taxi operators went to Klarinet in Witbank and allegedly kidnapped as well as severely assaulted two men who they had accused of theft.

“One of the captured males, identified as Sfiso Dube, 29, unfortunately succumbed to his injuries whilst the other one was admitted in hospital due to sustained injuries,” Mohlala said. A case of murder, with an additional charge of attempted murder was opened by the police. Mohlala said those case were being investigated by a team of experts.

“On Sunday, March 19, 2023, the investigators were led to a house in Witbank after obtaining information on the whereabouts of the suspect. Upon noticing the members approaching, he reportedly ran out of the house holding an object resembling a firearm, which he allegedly used to point at one of the members,” said Mohlala. Apparently, police shot at the suspect who sustained injuries to the lower body. The 33-year-old man was then arrested.

“At that point, police learned that the object they confiscated from his possession was a toy gun. He was thereafter taken to hospital but later discharged. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will further investigate the shooting incident,” said Mohlala. He said the man who was arrested in connection with the murder and attempted murder was expected to appear in the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court today. “More charges with regard to the toy gun may possibly be added against him as the probe continues,” said Mohlala.

He said "surprisingly, at around 6pm on Monday, a group of taxi operators arrived at the Witbank police station in four minibuses "and caused a drama" outside the premises. "They reportedly threatened the management of the station and further demanded the release of the suspect in the murder and attempted murder case. "In response to their demands, the group was informed that it was not possible and they were ordered to immediately leave the station but the group refused to do so. Instead of leaving, they became violent and began to pelt stones at the SAPS premises," said Mohlala.