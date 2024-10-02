24 years in jail for duo who killed EFF councillor Koketso Mojatau and his friend

Two men who killed Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) councillor, Koketso Mojatau and his friend during a hijacking incident were sentenced to an effective 24 years in the jail this week. Simon Mahuse, 28, and his co-accused Frans Ntshumayelo, 30, were sentenced in The High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division.

Mojatau, 42, and his friend, Siboniso Sokhele, were victims of hijacking in April 2023. The hijacking occurred in Phumula and the vehicle was later found abandoned at Nguni Hostel in Vosloorus. The National Prosecuting Authority said the duo were found guilty in July 2024 of multiple offences including two counts murder, three counts of attempted murder, four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the duo received sentences totalling 73 years. “However, due to concurrent sentencing, the effective imprisonment term for each accused was reduced to 24 years behind bars.” The NPA said Mahuse and his accomplice were apprehended following a tip-off from the community to the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) to a Phumula address.

“Upon arrival, further investigations revealed that the family members were involved in a string of robberies, and suspicious items were discovered at the scene. “Anticipating the group's return, the police called for backup. “Later that evening, four suspects approached the house and were confronted by the police, leading to a shootout. One suspect escaped, while another sustained fatal injuries. The remaining two suspects were successfully apprehended.”

The NPA said the evidence presented in court showed that the accused targeted unsuspecting victims, using firearms to rob and murder them. “The court was presented with disturbing details of a string of armed robberies, where the accused targeted victims at gunpoint, stealing vehicles, cellphones and other personal belongings. In one harrowing incident, a complainant bravely fought back, firing shots at the accused, but tragically fell victim to gunfire and was robbed of their firearm.” The police recovered the stolen vehicles, firearms and other personal items belonging to Mojatau and arrested the duo after a shootout on April 23, 2023.

Despite pleading not guilty, The State relied on fingerprint evidence, items found in the car, time lines in between the events and the modus operandi. Acting Judge Johnson also cited that the EFF councillor, Majatau, was a valuable member of society. “In her ruling, she deviated from the prescribed minimum sentence, taking into account the accused's personal circumstances, notably their relative youth and potential for rehabilitation,” said Mjonondwane.