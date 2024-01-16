25 deaths on Western Cape roads and 106 drunk drivers arrested

Western Cape traffic officials have arrested 106 people on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, while 25 deaths were recorded on the province’s roads over the past week, the Western Cape Department of Mobility confirmed. It said that of the fatalities, 50% were pedestrians.

“I personally witnessed one of the suspected drunk drivers going straight through a roadblock, driving onto a pavement, and subsequently being arrested. This irresponsible and reckless behaviour puts all other road users at risk. “Our officers have been extremely busy, stopping and checking over 50,000 vehicles across the province. In addition to making 157 arrests for various offences, they issued 17,561 fines, impounded 47 vehicles, and took 229 vehicles off the roads permanently,” Western Cape MEC of Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie said. He urged motorists to be safe and responsible while travelling as schools reopen on Wednesday, which would increase the volume of traffic on the roads.

“We need everyone to take extra care, be patient, and abide by the rules of the road for their own safety and the safety of those around them. Please buckle up, don't drink and drive, don't speed, take regular rest breaks, and don't take unnecessary risks. It's not worth it,” Mackenzie said. From January 8 to January 14, traffic officers conducted 337 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, and speed control operations and stopped and checked 53,911 vehicles across the Western Cape. A total of 17,561 fines were issued for various traffic violations ranging from driver to vehicle fitness.

Officers also impounded 47 vehicles, and 229 were discontinued for being unroadworthy. A total of 333 speeding offences were also recorded, with the highest speed being 172 km/h in a 120 km/h zone. Of the 157 arrests made over the past week, 16 were for possession of fraudulent documentation, 11 for being undocumented, and seven for reckless and negligent driving.