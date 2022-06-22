25-year-old man to appear in court after being arrested for raping and robbing 62-year-old man in Mpumalanga

Pretoria – A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Mpumalanga for allegedly raping a 62-year-old man in Bushbuckridge.

“The victim alleges that he was relaxing in his house at Ga-Motibidi and the door was not closed. He then noticed a suspect known to him entering his room and he asked him what he wanted,” said Mohlala.

The suspect then allegedly grabbed the pensioner and pushed him to the bed where he raped him.

“After the incident, he took cash belonging to the old man that was on top of the table and left. The suspect was traced and arrested,” said Mohlala.