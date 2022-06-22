25-year-old man to appear in court after being arrested for raping and robbing 62-year-old man in Mpumalanga

Pretoria – A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Mpumalanga for allegedly raping a 62-year-old man in Bushbuckridge.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident apparently took place on Monday night.
“The victim alleges that he was relaxing in his house at Ga-Motibidi and the door was not closed. He then noticed a suspect known to him entering his room and he asked him what he wanted,” said Mohlala.
The suspect then allegedly grabbed the pensioner and pushed him to the bed where he raped him.
“After the incident, he took cash belonging to the old man that was on top of the table and left. The suspect was traced and arrested,” said Mohlala.
The accused is expected to appear at the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has “strongly condemned the shameful incident”.
Last month, the Nelspruit Regional Court convicted and sentenced 37-year-old Muzi Nkuna of Zwelisha to 25 years behind bars for the rape of a 60-year-old woman.
Nkuna was known to the victim as they lived in the same area.
At the time, Mpumalanga spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority Monica Nyuswa said the pensioner put up a brave fight, injuring Nkuna with a plate before she was overpowered and raped in her home.
“On May 11, 2018, the accused entered the victim’s house and a scuffle ensued as the victim fought back. During their scuffle, she managed to injure the accused on his forehead with a plate. The accused overpowered her and raped her twice during her ordeal, and fled the scene,” said Nyuswa.
The incident was reported to a neighbour and the police, and Nkuna was subsequently arrested.
