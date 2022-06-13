25 years behind bars for ‘aggrieved’ teacher assistant who killed KZN principal

Durban: A KwaZulu-Natal teacher assistant who plotted the murder of his principal because he was aggrieved with his work conditions has been jailed for 25 years. Sibonelo Sikhakhane, 30, was convicted for the murder of Muziwakhe Sibiya, the principal of Mqiniseni High School, in the Pietermaritzburg High Court this week.

Sikhakhane told the court he enlisted the help of his friend Philani Ntuli, 36, to help carry out the February 17, 2022, murder. Ntuli, a security guard, pleaded guilty to firing the fatal shots. The friends lived in Ewela, Mahlabatini.

In his guilty plea, Sikhakhane said he had resigned as an educator assistant. He blamed the Sibiya for not offering him a permanent post. Sikhakhane said after working for three years, he was aggrieved he was being overworked and constantly under pressure.

He said although he reported it to his supervisor, nothing was done about his situation, and he resigned in May 2021. He decided to kill Sibiya and recruited Ntuli to help him. Both went to borrow a firearm to assist them in their plan.

A day before the murder on February 16, 2022, Sikhakhane called Sibiya to meet with him. When he arrived, Sikhakhane asked him to give Ntuli a lift and drop him along the way. Sibiya agreed, and both men jumped into the car.

Ntuli sat in the backseat and was armed with a firearm. Sikhakhane sat in the front passenger seat. Along the way, Sibiya asked Sikhakhane to buy him some food, and they stopped at the shop.

After returning to the vehicle, all three continued travelling on the R66 Main Road, Nongoma. Along the way, Sikhakhane asked Sibiya to stop the vehicle so that he could urinate. When the vehicle was stationary, Sikhakhane got out while Ntuli produced his firearm and fired several shots at Sibiya, killing him.

Both accused robbed the deceased of his valuables, which included a Samsung tablet, an S21 cellphone and a laptop. Both men, represented by Advocate Pauline Andrews, received 25 years for murder and 15 years for robbery. Judge Piet Bezuidenhout ordered the sentences run concurrently.