25 years for Bergville man who shot girlfriend on Women’s Day while she carried their baby

Durban – A Bergville man who shot his ex-fiancée dead on Women’s Day has been jailed for 25 years. Sfiso Mazibuko, 35, pleaded guilty to the murder of Nokuphiwa Primrose Dlamini, 25, in the Pietermaritzburg High Court this week.

The murder incident took place on August 9 in the Mhlwazini area, Enkwazini in the district of Bergville. The couple had been together for six years and have two children – an 18 month old and a 3 year old. According to State indictments there was a breakdown in the relationship and Dlamini had decided to end the relationship in February.

Dlamini then decided to move out of her home which they shared for six years and moved back with her parents. In his Section 105A Plea and Sentence Agreement, Mazibuko said he tried to resolve the dispute but it remained unsolved. He said this angered him.

He said on August 9, he decided to visit Dlamini at her sister’s home to see the children. He was in possession of a firearm. Mazibuko said when he arrived an argument ensued between him and Dlamini.

He said Dlamini’s sister told her to leave and call the police, which she did. Mazibuko said he followed Dlamini and the children and when they were outside the homestead he shot her twice in the chest. He handed himself over to police two days after the murder.

In mitigation of sentencing Mazibuko who is unemployed, said he has been unable to sleep since the incident and is truly remorseful for his actions. He told the court that he now worried how his children will grow up. The court jailed Mazibuko to 25 years for the murder, 10 years for illegal possession of a firearm and 3 years for illegal possession of ammunition.

All sentences will run concurrently. In a victim impact statement handed to the court by State Advocate Mbongeni Mthembu, Dlamini’s sister shared their family’s grief. Sibusiso Ntombela said when her sister was shot she had been carrying her children.