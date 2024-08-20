29 Foreign nationals arrested in Northern Cape for illicit mining activities

In a multi-disciplinary operation in the Northern Cape, 29 foreign nationals were arrested for illicit mining activities. The Operation Vala Umgodi team, tasked with combating illicit mining activities, were executed on Friday, August 16 in the Namakwa district.

Police did not divulge the nationality of the group. The provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Timothy Sam said the operation resulted in the arrest of the group. Police on-site at one of the holes where mining has taken place. Photo: SAPS “These actions resulted in the arrest of 29 undocumented persons in and around the Sizamile location in Port Nolloth, Bontekoei and Nataboi mining areas. Teams comprising of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), the Department of Home Affairs Immigration Services and Springbok Public Order Police, executed the disruptive activities.

The mining area. Photo: SAPS “Numerous mining implements and diamond-bearing gravel were confiscated during these operations. The suspects were detained in order to be processed and verified by the Department of Home Affairs Immigration Services officials before being formally charged and presented to court for deportation,” Sam said. Police have urged anyone who sees anything suspicious to report illegal mining to Crime Stop at 08600 10111. The foreign nationals arrested. Photo: SAPS In a separate incident in the North West, police arrested nine people after ongoing protest along the N12 in Ikageng.