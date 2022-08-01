3 charged for murder of Collins Chabane local municipality mayor, Moses Maluleke

Cape Town – Three suspects are expected to appear in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court on Monday for the murder of Moses Maluleke, the mayor of Collins Chabane local municipality in Limpopo. The 56-year-old was gunned down in his home on July 21.

His 18-year-old son was shot and wounded during the attack. The two were accosted by the armed suspects who gained entry to their premises after 7pm. The mayor died instantly.

Last week, police in Limpopo announced that they were offering a reward of up to R250 000 for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the attackers. But on Sunday, Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed that three suspects had been arrested. “The suspects, aged between 30 and 50, were nabbed during intensive police investigations that commenced immediately after the incident took place at Shikundu village, in the Saselamani policing area, on Thursday night, July 21,” Mojapelo said.

The trio face charges of murder and attempted murder. The motive remains unknown, however, villagers and those close to Maluleka previously told Pretoria News that they believed the murder was a politically motivated assassination. The murder was thought to be linked to the mayor’s strict leadership style and clampdown on alleged dodgy tenders.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe thanked community members for assisting the police in the fight against crime. [email protected] IOL