30-year-old suspect linked to several cases in Limpopo appears in court for the alleged murder of a Legal Aid attorney

Johannesburg - Tshianeo Munyai, 30, who is linked to several cases in Limpopo, appeared at the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for the alleged murder of a Legal Aid South Africa attorney in Thohoyandou. According to Limpopo NPA regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, it is alleged that on January 16, 2022, the deceased Mbambedzeni James Manwadu, 46, arrived home, and while he was getting out of his motor vehicle to open the gate, he was approached by the accused, with another unknown accomplice, who shot and killed him.

Munyai is said to be linked to several other cases from 2020-2022, including the murder case of a Collins Chabane mayor, house robbery in Tswinga village, wherein a woman was kidnapped with her vehicle by the accused and an unknown accomplice, who took her car, laptop, mobile phone and the complainant was instructed to withdraw R10000. Furthermore the accused was also linked with a business robbery of Budeli Mount Rider, where he allegedly took an amount of R40 000, and proceeded to rob a safe at Mangondi filling station. “The matter is postponed to September 16, 2022, for the accused to secure a legal representative and he will remain in custody,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.