30 years in jail for Mpumalanga man who murdered couple after having coffee with them

Cape Town - The Mpumalanga High Court has sentenced Francois Pretorius, from Rustfontein Farm in Bethal, to 30 years’ imprisonment for murdering a married couple. National Prosecuting Authority provincial spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said Pretorius, 45, pleaded guilty on both counts of murder.

Story continues below Advertisement

He had entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the State. In his plea, the court heard that Johannes Andries Beukes and his wife, Ibel, had visited Pretorius at his home in Rustfontein and the trio had coffee. While having coffee, a heated argument ensued.

Pretorius then beat the couple with his fists and a torch. After the assault, Pretorius loaded the couple’s bodies into the boot of their vehicle and drove to a veld. He abandoned the vehicle near Bethal Dam, with the bodies inside.

Story continues below Advertisement

Pretorius took the couple’s cellphones, wallets and jewellery and then fled the scene. The post-mortem revealed that the cause of death was the injuries sustained during the attack. Nyuswa said the court found no factors to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.

Story continues below Advertisement