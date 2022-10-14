32-year-old suspect arrested in connection with murder of German tourist

Johannesburg – Mpumalanga Police have arrested one suspect in connection with the shooting and killing of German tourist Jorg Schnarr near the Numbi gate of the Kruger National Park earlier this month. Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said: “A 32 year old suspect was arrested on Wednesday in Nelspruit and is appearing before Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 14 October, 2022 facing charges of murder, attempted murder and attempted hijacking.”

The arrest comes after three men were initially taken in for questioning about the murder. The 75-year-old tourist, Jorg Schnarr, was fatally shot in what was believed to be an attempted hijacking on Numbi Road, on the way to the party’s lodge, on Monday, October 3. On the day of the attack, it was reported that four tourists from Germany were travelling in a Hyundai Staria on Numbi Road, en route to Numbi Gate at Mdluli Safari lodge.

Their car was stopped by a VW Caddy, driven by three armed suspects. The suspects are said to have instructed the tourists to open the doors of their vehicle but when the driver reportedly locked all the doors, one of the suspects shot him in the upper body through the window, and the driver unfortunately died at the scene. The vehicle that the tourists were travelling in drove in reverse for about 100 metres before crashing into the wall of Heroes Academy. The suspects reportedly sped off in their vehicle without taking anything from the tourists. The road to the Numbi Gate of the Kruger National Park. “The police at Masoyi as well as other role players in the Emergency Services were alerted about the incident. A murder case was opened with an immediate launch of manhunt for the suspects,” said Mohlala.

