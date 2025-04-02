34-year-old sentenced to decade in prison for violent assault on 17-year-old girlfriend

A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years direct imprisonment for the brutal assault of his former 17-year-old girlfriend. In the Northern Cape at the Garies Regional Court, Darryl Joseph was sentenced after facing a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

In addition to his prison sentence, Joseph has been declared unfit to work with children and to possess a firearm. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, said the sentence underscores the NPA’s commitment to ensuring justice for victims of gender-based violence and holding perpetrators accountable for their actions. According to details that emerged in court, the offence occurred on October 15, 2022, in Paulshoek, a small town near Garies in the Namakwa area of the Northern Cape.

At the time, Joseph and the then 17-year-old complainant were in a relationship. “On the day of the attack, the complainant was socialising with friends at her cousin’s house when Joseph arrived and aggressively called her outside. As she approached him, he brutally assaulted her with a dropper pole, striking her in the face. In a desperate attempt to shield herself, the complainant grabbed her friend, using her as protection against the blows. Her friend managed to escape, fearing for her safety. “The complainant also attempted to flee, but Joseph chased her down and continued his violent assault, repeatedly striking her face and body while verbally degrading her. Despite attempts by the complainant’s cousin and friends to intervene, Joseph persisted in his attack.

“He later took the complainant to his residence, where the assault continued before they eventually went to bed. The following morning, the complainant seized an opportunity to escape and sought help from a family friend. Joseph pursued her, pleading for forgiveness and professing his love, but by that time, the police had already been alerted,” said Senokoatsane. During court proceedings, it also emerged that this was not the first instance of abuse. The complainant had previously endured assaults at the hands of the accused but had refrained from laying charges due to his repeated pleas for forgiveness.