35 more firearms and ammunition seized as police efforts to get guns off Cape streets gain momentum

Durban - Thirty-five more firearms along with a cache of ammunition have been seized in the Western Cape as police intensify efforts as part of the #GunsOffTheStreets operations. SAPS management said the confiscation came on the back of several recent shootings reported in the City of Cape Town district.

“Forty-five suspects were arrested and detained on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Concerted efforts from police officers in the previous week resulted in the confiscation of 25 firearms in the City of Cape Town District which comprise of 62 police stations and a total of 10 firearms in the other four districts,” management said. Preliminary investigations show that these weapons had been used in the commission of murders and attempted murders. “It is on this basis that SAPS have set their sights on ridding Cape Town communities from the possession of unlicensed and prohibited firearms and ammunition,” management added.

Meanwhile, two people have been arrested on charges relating to drug dealing during police operations in the Samora Machel police area. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, said a man was nabbed at the Robert Sobukwe taxi rank following a stop-and-search operation. “When officers arrived at the rank, they spotted a man running off. Officers chased after him. In full view of the police members he dropped the firearm and continued running. The suspect was eventually apprehended, arrested and detained on a charge of possession of a prohibited 9mm pistol with ammunition,” Swartbooi said.

He added that in the second arrest, a 22-year-old woman was arrested in an operation in Heinz Park. “Officers entered a premises in Aster Crescent and found a female with a refuse bag in her possession. Upon searching the bag they confiscated 460 sachets filled with methamphetamine and a scale and cash. The 22-year-old suspect was arrested and detained on a charge of dealing in drugs,” Swartbooi said. Last month, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the region following the deaths of 83 people in just seven days. Cele noted arguments, robberies and gang violence played a major part behind these deaths.

