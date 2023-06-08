4-month-old boy kidnapped outside his Soweto home reunited with his parents

Durban - Police have confirmed that a 4-month-old baby boy who was kidnapped outside his Soweto home, has been safely reunited with his family. The boy was snatched on Tuesday outside his Dobsonville home.

In a statement, the Gauteng SAPS said the Anti-Kidnapping Task Team had within 24 hours successfully rescued the infant. National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the kidnapping was reported to the SAPS who immediately mobilised a search party with the relevant specialised units within the SAPS. Mathe said the police traced the baby to the Roodepoort mining area at around 11pm that same evening.

“The infant was rescued and taken to a nearby health facility for medical examination. Once cleared, the infant was safely reunited with his parents,” she said. Mathe said a manhunt has been launched for the group of kidnappers who fled into the bushes before police arrived, evading arrest. Police have urged anyone with information to contact their nearest police station or call the crime stop hotline number on 08600 10111.

In another kidnapping incident in KZN, the Hawks arrested seven people allegedly linked to the kidnapping of a teenage boy. They are expected to appear in court today. Police said on May 24, the 17-year-old male was driving along Brixham Road in Raisethorpe, Pietermaritzburg, when he was stopped by the suspects who pretended to be police officers.