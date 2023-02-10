50 000 rupees (over R10 000) reward for KZN man missing in India

Durban - The family of Dhramalingum Pillay who went missing from an airport in India is offering a reward for his safe return. Pillay, 69, went missing from Mumbai International Airport on January 30, after a day 10-day tour of India. He had been travelling with his daughter who has remained in India to search for her father.

Family friend and spokesperson Mandy Govender, said they were worried because Pillay recently suffered a stroke and had dementia. “He has no phone or any documentation on him,” she said. Speaking of the circumstances around his disappearance, Govender said: “They had arrived at the airport for their flight which was in the early hours of the morning.

“However, there was a long-flight delay and the daughter dozed off for a few minutes due to exhaustion and when she awoke her father was gone,” Govender said. She said a reward of 50 000 rupees (R10 700) is being offered for his safe return. The case is being investigated by the Sahar police in Mumbai.

At the weekend, Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA said Pillay had reportedly been seen on a train in Kurla, East Mumbai. “Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) has been inundated with calls from Indian citizens, South Africans and organisations in India offering assistance.” Govender appealed to anyone with information to contact her on 067 718 2070.

