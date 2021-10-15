50 kidnapped Ethiopians rescued in Johannesburg, one suspect arrested

Johannesburg - Gauteng police have rescued 50 Ethiopian nationals who were kidnapped and kept in a house in Zacharia Park, near Lenasia, with the alleged kidnapper demanding money from their families before releasing them. The Ethiopian nationals - aged between 12 and 50 - were held against their will in the house, police said.

Police are working with Home Affairs to establish how the Ethiopian nationals had entered South Africa and determine their status in the country. Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said one suspect, 49, was arrested and has been charged with kidnapping. He is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday. Muridili told IOL that some of the families of the kidnapped victims had been informed about their whereabouts.

“They are currently awaiting to be processed by the Department of Home Affairs. Some of their families have been notified,” she said. Muridili said that Johannesburg Central police came up with a plan after receiving intelligence information about the kidnappings. The police could not disclose how long the victims had been kept at the Zacharia Park house and how much the suspects had demanded from their families for their release.