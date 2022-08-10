60 maths tablets stolen from Free State school

Rustenburg – At least 60 maths tablets were stolen at Relekile Secondary School in Tikwana, Hoopstad, Free State police said on Wednesday. Two computers, four boxes of chicken soup and a 20m electrical cord were also stolen from the school premises.

“Hoopstad police were summoned to the scene and a case of business burglary was registered for further investigation. No arrests have been made at this stage. “Anyone with information leading to the arrest and seizure of these valuable items of the school, Detective Sergeant Lepile Mojanaga of Hoopstad Detective Services can be contacted on cellphone number 083 334 0684 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111,” said spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng. Captain Thakeng said that in a separate incident a 31-year-old man was arrested for possession of suspected stolen property worth R6 500.

He said the police received information from the community about a suspect in possession of suspected stolen items. “The information was operationalised by the Welkom public order policing task team and the house was identified. “On arrival at the house, police found a 31-year-old male and a search was requested. While searching, members found suspected stolen items including an LG monitor, a Dell monitor, two Acer CPUs and a Sony studio mixer valued at R6 500. The suspect failed to give evidential proof of purchase.”

In another incident, three men were arrested for business robbery after they allegedly robbed a tuckshop using a toy gun. Captain Thakeng said a tuck shop owner in New Extension in Seretse at Boshof was allegedly robbed at gunpoint. “Three unknown suspects entered his business premises and demanded cash at gun point and others took items such as cigarettes, lighters, two cellphones and a Cell Air machine. The suspects were travelling in a charcoal vehicle with no registration number plates.

"The incident was reported at Boshof police station. The said vehicle was identified and cornered at Dealesville. Members searched the vehicle and found a toy gun, including all the robbed items and cash. The vehicle was also seized,“ he said. The men aged between 31 and 43 were arrested for business robbery and possession of suspected stolen items. IOL