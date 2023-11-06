60-year-old woman headed for Doha nabbed at OR Tambo International Airport with almost half a million rand’s worth of dagga

She was arrested by The Serious Organised Crime Investigations Unit (part of the Hawks) on Sunday.

A 60-year-old woman was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport with dagga worth R400,000.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Katlego Mogale said crime intelligence received information about a suspected drug mule who was about to board a flight headed for Doha at OR Tambo International Airport.

“The information was operationalised, and the identified suspect had already checked in when the team arrived.

“The passenger was located at the smoking lounge whilst her luggage was intercepted at the boarding gate.