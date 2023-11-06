60-year-old woman headed for Doha nabbed at OR Tambo International Airport with almost half a million rand’s worth of dagga

A 60-year-old woman was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport with dagga worth R400,000.
She was arrested by The Serious Organised Crime Investigations Unit (part of the Hawks) on Sunday.
Provincial Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Katlego Mogale said crime intelligence received information about a suspected drug mule who was about to board a flight headed for Doha at OR Tambo International Airport.
“The information was operationalised, and the identified suspect had already checked in when the team arrived.
“The passenger was located at the smoking lounge whilst her luggage was intercepted at the boarding gate.
“Upon opening the luggage, eight blocks (weighing 1kg each) of compressed dagga were found between her clothes.”
Mogale said the team also confiscated the suspect’s cellphone for further investigation.
“The suspect will be appearing in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.”
She faces charges of dealing in drugs.
In a similar incident, a year ago, a 69-year-old man was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after he was allegedly found in possession of eight kilograms of heroin, with a street value of around R1.2 million concealed in his travelling bag.
According to Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda the suspect had attempted to board a flight that was destined for India.
IOL News