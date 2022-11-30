61 people accused of fanning flames during July unrest appear in Durban Magistrate's Court

Durban - Sixty-one people accused of instigating last year’s unrest will re-appear in court in May next year. The accused, who face charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

“The State advised the court of its intention to make an application to the National Director of Public Prosecutions to charge the accused in terms of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorism and Related Act,” explained National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara. She said the 61 remain out on bail or a warning and by order of the court, cannot post any information regarding the case on social media. “They also have to inform the investigating officer should they wish to leave KZN and to inform the investigating officer should they change their residential address and/or their contact number,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

Earlier this month, the NPA said the Asset Forfeiture Unit obtained a forfeiture order in respect of a Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupé belonging to the alleged ‘Woolies looter’ Mbuso Moloi. Moloi is facing charges of theft and public violence, relating to the looting of a Woolworths store in the Glenwood area in July last year. The NPA said the car, which was forfeited on the basis that it was an instrumentality of the offences, was valued at about R500 000 at the time of the offence.

