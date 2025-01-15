61-year-old Limpopo rape suspect arrested

A 61-year-old man from Motantanyane village in Limpopo has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman and threatening her with a firearm which was later found to be a pellet gun, following a late-night incident after he offered her a ride home. The incident occurred on Sunday, January 12 at 9.30pm.

The victim was being driven home from a local tavern when the suspect unexpectedly changed course and drove to his own residence, said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng. On their arrival, he pointed her with a firearm and took her to his bedroom and raped her, Thakeng said. The victim managed to escape and sought help from neighbours before reporting the ordeal to the police.

Following the report, authorities received information about the whereabouts of the suspect and launched an operation to track down the suspect. “The suspect was tracked at Motantanyane village and found at his residence while in possession of an unlicensed firearm hidden under the pillow inside his bedroom,” said Thakeng. Further investigation revealed that the weapon was a pellet gun and not a real firearm.