68 nabbed for illegal mining in Mpumalanga

At least 68 suspected illegal miners between the ages 19 and 54 were nabbed during Operation Shanela which was conducted in Sabie, Mpumalanga on Saturday. Provincial spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli, said amongst those arrested, two were nabbed for human trafficking, another were charged for possession of unlicensed firearms with ammunition, and eight were arrested for kidnapping.

Mdhluli said the arrest comes after a victim from Lesotho came to the Sabie Police Station in August to report a case of kidnapping. “An investigation was thoroughly conducted then after information was gathered, the team coordinated as well as executed a sting operation in the early hours of Saturday. “When members arrived at the site, they managed to arrest the alleged illegal miners also known as zama-zamas. Two firearms with ammunition were found amongst the suspects,” he said.

Mdhluli further added that preliminary investigation revealed that two of the suspects are allegedly involved trafficking people from Lesotho and used them for illegal mining in Sabie area. “The two are faced with charges of human trafficking for now. More charges could possibly be added against them as the investigation continues. “The investigators are adamant that there could more other criminal activities that these men might be involved in however the probe is underway whereby other stakeholders are positively assisting to ensure that the law take its course,’’ said Mdhluli.

The confiscated firearms will surely undergo ballistic testing to determine whether they were not used previously for committing crime. The suspects are expected to appear at the Sabie Magistrate's Court Monday, 18 September 2023. Meanwhile, the provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has commended the outstanding work that has been done by the collaborative team.