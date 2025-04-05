70-year-old woman's neighbour gets life sentence for premeditated rape

A 44-year-old rapist will serve life behind bars for the rape of his pensioner neighbour. This week, the High Court of South Africa, Eastern Cape Division in Gqeberha sentenced Lindile Hini for raping a 70-year-old woman on the eve of October 29, 2023, in Kwazakhele.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali, confirmed Hini faced charges of rape, housebreaking with intent to commit rape, and contravention of the Older Persons Act (OPA). “The pensioner was at her home in Kwazakhele, sleeping with the lights on, and had left the back door unlocked for her son. Hini, her next-door neighbour since 1984, entered the house through the back door, undressed, and told her he had been waiting for ‘the opportunity’ for some time. He then forcibly removed her pants and sexually assaulted her,” said Tyali. Hini was sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape, three years for housebreaking, and two years for contravening the OPA.

During the trial, it emerged that after the assault, Hini requested a bucket of water, washed his genitalia, got dressed, and left. “The complainant later contacted a friend, informing her that her neighbour had raped her. The following day, she told her son about the assault, and they called the police. Hini was arrested at his residence on November 2, 2023. The complainant was taken to the Thuthuzela Care Centre, where she received medical attention and counselling to address both her physical and emotional well-being,” said Tyali. Senior State advocate Ansiot Kimfley argued for an appropriate sentence, stating the assault was premeditated, as Hini admitted to lusting after the complainant for some time.

“Kimfley emphasised the brutality of the attack, highlighting Hini’s calculated entry into the complainant’s home and his disregard for her safety. In his defence, Hini claimed the elderly woman had seduced him while drunk. This claim was rejected by the court, as it was clear the complainant, a vulnerable woman in her seventies, had been subjected to a violent, non-consensual assault. “In a Victim Impact Statement, compiled by Court Preparation Officer Ayanda Heugh, the complainant expressed suicidal thoughts and fear. She ultimately decided to sell her home, fearing Hini might not receive a prison sentence and that she would continue to live in fear,” said Tyali. Hini’s sentences will run concurrently with the life sentence.