80-year-old farmer murdered in another farmer attack at Delmas

Pretoria – Police in Mpumalanga have launched an investigation after an 80-year-old farmer was brutally murdered in Dwarsfontein farm, in Delmas. “The details are still sketchy and it has not yet been determined as to whether the incident occurred at night or in the early hours (of Wednesday). However, police are probing a farm murder case with an additional charge of house robbery,” according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

It was reported that when employees could not gain entry into the farmhouse, they contacted the farmer’s daughter who immediately contacted the police. Mohlala said officers swiftly attended to the complaint, and after consultation with family members, the door was forced open. “They were met with the unharmed but shocked 79-year-old victim. The search continued and the lifeless body of the 80-year-old Hennie van der Walt was found in the back bedroom with multiple wounds on the stomach,” he said.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that he sustained a gunshot wound and suspected multiple stab wounds. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage and no one has been arrested so far.” Van der Walt’s 79-year-old life partner, Hester Smal, was named by community media platforms in Mpumalanga as the survivor. Police said the house appeared to have been ransacked, and the PVR for the closed-circuit television (CCTV) was damaged. The safe in the house had been removed, and was left open.

“Police also discovered spent cartridge as well as some live ammunition in the house as well as in the vegetable garden,” Mohlala said. “Bloodstained footprints were also noticed and a safe from the house was allegedly stolen but later found opened in the nearby bushes a few meters from the house. Currently, police cannot rule out the possibility that firearm(s) and other items could have been stolen during the tragic incident.” Police in Mpumalanga are appealing to community members to help to trace the perpetrators.

“Police urge anyone with information that may assist them in apprehending the suspect(s) to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Mohlala said. In September, the police at Delmas also launched a manhunt following a farm attack in which a 72-year-old man was brutally murdered. At the time, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the murdered farmer was found lying in a pool of blood, in his house.