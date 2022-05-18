85-year-old Limpopo woman brutally murdered in her house

Pretoria - Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered a manhunt for people who brutally murdered an elderly woman, aged 85, whose body was found in her house at Kuranta village under Mokwakwaila policing area on Tuesday morning. The body of the slain woman was discovered at around 6am after police received a report about the murder.

Police found the woman’s lifeless body with multiple serious wounds. “I strongly condemn this horrendous incident in which the most vulnerable member of our society has become the latest target of the heartless criminals. “The district commissioner, Major General Willie Mashava has been directed to lead the team that has already started hunting down the killer (s). I call on community members to assist the police by providing valuable information that can lead to the arrest of these/this criminal (s),” said Hadebe.

Police said it appeared the assailant used a sharp object to kill the victim. Emergency services were called to the house and the elderly woman was certified dead at the scene. Police have identified the woman as 85-year-old Maidi Puledi Malefofane. “Anyone with information that can assist the police to track down the suspect(s) may contact the branch commander Warrant Officer Nthai Modjadji on 060 996 0062 or investigating officer Sergeant Ronnie Nakana on 073 976 8285 or Crime Stop number on 08600 10111,” the police appealed.

