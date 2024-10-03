90kg of dagga seized, three Namibian nationals arrested

Three Namibian nationals are expected to appear in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape soon, after they were found with 90kg dagga. The suspects, aged 40, 41, and 43, face charges of possession of dagga.

The provincial police spokesperson, Anelisiwe Manyana said members attached to the Atlantis Crime Prevention Unit received information about suspicious suspects. “On Wednesday, October 2, at about 10.50pm about three suspicious males who got off at a petrol station on the N7 in the afternoon with large bags. The shoppers alerted police about the males who acted so nervously and the members acted swiftly. The members found 90kg of dagga hidden where the trucks parked. On further investigation, it was found that the dagga was transported from Namibia,” Manyana said. The suspects are being detained at the Philadelphia police station.

They are expected to appear in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court soon. The dagga found in Robertson. Photo: SAPS In a separate incident, police members in Robertson arrested two foreign nationals for dealing in drugs. The men, aged 29 and 31, were found in possession of dagga worth R140,000.

“On Wednesday, at around 4.20pm, members received information about a suspicious VW Polo driving on the R60 in the direction of Robertson. Members quickly responded to the area and found the identified vehicle on the R60 near the police station. “The vehicle was stopped and searched and during the search, seven bags of compressed dagga with an estimated street value of R140,000 were found and confiscated,” Manyana said. The suspects who face charges of dealing in drugs also face charges of being illegally in the country.