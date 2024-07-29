95 Libyan nations busted at illegal military camp seek court interpreter

The 95 Libyan nationals arrested at an illegal military base in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, appeared in the White River Magistrate's Court on Monday. Their case was postponed to find an interpreter. The suspects were arrested on Friday. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, said the Magistrate also indicated that they can have a legal representative. Their matter was postponed to August 5.

The arrest of the 95 Libyan nationals followed a raid by Mpumalanga police on a farm, where they uncovered a secret military base used for training since April. The operation was initiated after a tip-off from community members in Masoyi village near the base. Mdhluli said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) received intelligence about the activities on this farm. The subsequent raid led to the detention of 95 Libyan nationals who were found to be training at the camp. On Monday, NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa announced that the prosecuting authority in Mpumalanga had decided to proceed with the prosecution of the 95 Libyan nationals.